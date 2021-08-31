Bigg Boss Tamil 5 teaser out; Kamal Haasan is at his best as he returns as host

Bigg Boss Tamil 5 is all set to entertain the audience yet again. Kamal Haasan, who hosted 4 seasons till now, will be hosting the fifth season too. Today, the first teaser of the show was unveiled by the makers on social media platforms and is already trending.

In the teaser of Bigg Boss Tamil 5, Kamal Haasan can be looking stylish and all set to set the stage on fire. Clad in most formal look suit, the actor asked the audiences, 'can we start." The new logo of Bigg Boss 5 looks unique as it has a splash of pink on the eye and title. Watch the teaser of Bigg Boss Tamil 5 here:

Bigg Boss Tamil 5 is expected to premiere by mid-October this year. But an official confirmation is awaited at the moment. Amidst the pandemic, the makers of reality show makers are making sure to follow all the safety protocols to ensure a social distancing and COVID-19-free environment. The fifth installment of the popular television reality show will have 16 contestants in the house and will go on for 100 days.

On the other end, Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is all set to air on Television from September 3 on Maa TV. Nagarjuna will be hosting the fifth season as well.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan is shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram. He is also looking forward to finishing the pending shooting of Indian 2. The shooting of the film has been stopped as director Shankar is busy shooting his upcoming projects.