Bigg Boss Tamil 5: Thalapathy Vijay's close friend Sanjeev enters the house as the latest wild card entry

Bigg Boss Tamil 5 kickstarted with 18 contesants and currently 12 are in house fighting for the trophy. Since last week, wild card contesants have been entering the house and the latest member is Thalapathy Vijay's close friend Sanjeev.

The makers just dropped a new promo of the day that reveals the latest wild card contestant actor Sanjeev, who is a dear friend of Thalapathy Vijay.

Sanjeev entered the house and housemates gave him a warm welcome. He says to the contestants that they are playing a game in which no one reacts and asks them to end the game and also cheer for him. Sanjeev also mentions that he will only enter the house if Imman Annachi invites him. Then he normally interacts with the housemates and one of them asks whether Thalapathy Vijay watched the Bigg Boss show.

Last week, Abhishek Raja, who got evicted in the second week, re entered the house on Friday episode. Another wild contestant this week was choreographer Amir, founder of ADS school in Ooty.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan, the host of Bigg Boss Tamil 5, recently tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently hospitailsed. It is to be awaited and watch who will host this weekend's episode.

