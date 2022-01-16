Bigg Boss Tamil 5 WINNER: Raju Jeyamohan lifts the trophy; Here's everything about the star of the night

Raju Jeyamohan has emerged as the winner while Priyanka is the first runner-up of Bigg Boss Tamil season 5. Jeyamohan, along with the trophy took home Rs 50 lakh prize money. Raju's wife Tharika also thanked housemates and the audience for supporting him throughout the journey. "Patience is the takeaway for me from Raju," said Priyanka.

For the unversed, Raju was born in Thirunelveli and bought up in Chennai. After years of struggle in the industry, he grabbed the spotlight with the Tamil movie Natpuna Ennanu Theryuma. However, he had made a huge name in the TV space already.

Raju has won millions of hearts with his roles in TV serials like Kana Kaanum Kalangal, Kalloori Salai, Aandaal Azhagar and Saravanan Meenatchi. Before joining Bigg Boss Tamil 5, he was a part of the popular television serial 'Bharathi Kannamma'.

Raju Jeyamohan got married to his longtime girlfriend Tarika during lockdown at the Marudhamalai Murugan temple in Coimbatore district.