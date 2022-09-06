Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Kamal Haasan says 'shall we begin hunt' as he shares first official promo teaser

The controversial reality show, Bigg Boss Tamil has announced a new season. Bigg Boss Tamil 6 is gearing up for the grand launch and Kamal Haasan is returning as host yet again with a new season. As a special surprise, the first ever visual promo of Bigg Boss Tamil: Season 6 featuring Kamal Haasan has been released. The video. Fans are super excited for the new season and are eagerly waiting for more updates.

The first promo of Bigg Boss season 6 looks intriguing and promises a never seen before concept. In the promo, we see Kamal Haasan coming out of a dungeon and looking at his watch as he says "Shall we begin the hunt?" fans of the show are now curious about its participants. In fact, many have started speculating the celebrities who will appear as contestants in the show.

If things go as per plan, according to reports, the show will on floors from October 2 and will end during the Pongal weekend in January 2023, following the traditional pattern of the fourth and fifth seasons. The Bigg Boss Tamil 6 will reportedly feature celebrities and commoners this season. As always, the show will run for 100 days and every week a housemate will be evicted, following to winner in the finalist.

Bigg Boss 6 Tamil will be aired on Vijay TV and will also stream on the Disney Hotstar platform.

Meanwhile, After a long gap of more than two years, the makers of Kamal Haasan and S Shankar's Indian 2 have resumed the shoot for the highly-awaited project with a mahurat pooja. The cast also includes Kajal Aggarwal alongside Bobby Simha, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Guru Somasundaram and Samuthirakani in key roles.

For the unversed, the shooting for Indian 2 came to a standstill after a massive accident on the sets in February 2020. This unfortunate incident even led to the death of a few crew members