Bigg Boss Tamil 6: THIS controversial TikTok star confirmed for Kamal Haasan's show? Find out

Bigg Boss Tamil 6 is gearing up for the grand launch and Kamal Haasan is returning as a host yet again with a new season. The Season six will begin on October 9. While audiences are super excited for the show, speculations about the contestants have become a big buzz. Now according to the latest update, popular Tamil social media stars GP Muthu is expected to be one of the contestants. Social media star GP Muthu is reportedly a confirmed contestant for Kamal Haasan's hosted show Bigg Boss Tamil 6. The 36-year-old diminutive entertainer came into the public eye through his amateurish videos.

Pechumuthu, popularly known as GP Muthu, on TikTok and other social media sites is one of the most famous TikTok users in the Tamil Nadu state. He enjoys a massive fan base on social media. Most of his clips were hilarious and got a lot of attention from the public. Each and every video of his garnered thousands of views. Muthu belongs to a small town in Tuticorin district, Tamil Nadu. He is a celebrity in his state. So his entry into the house is expected to be a huge and surprise to fans. However, nothing is officially confirmed. The makers are yet to announce official contestants.