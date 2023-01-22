Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Winner: Vikraman, Azeem or Shivin- Who will lift the trophy?

The grand finale of Kamal Haasan hosted Bigg Boss Tamil 6 will take place in a couple of hours, on Sunday evening (January 22) at 6 PM. As the curtains draw upon the sixth edition of Bigg Boss Tamil, the stage is all set to give a befitting goodbye to a super entertaining season. The star-studded finale will witness all the former contestants under the same roof again while Vikraman, Azeem, or Shivin- the 3 finalists are in the race to win the coveted trophy of Bigg Boss Tamil 6. After 106 days of entertainment, fights, drama, and emotional journey, only three have emerged as the top 3 finalists of the season and they are competing for the title. The season 6 finale is going to be every bit grand and will be premiered on Vijay TV at 6 pm on January 22. The finale of the reality show will simultaneously stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Who is Vikraman? For the first time ever in the history of Bigg Boss Tamil, the makers got a politician named Vikraman as one of the contestants on the show. Vikraman Radhakrishnan is the spokesperson of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, founded by Thol Thirumalavalan. He started his career as a television host for the talk show Nadanthathu Enna? Kutramum Pinnaniyum in 2016. He is popularly known for his role as Vikram in Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa. Born in Tirunelveli, Vikraman spent his life in Theni. Who is Azeem? Television actor Mohammed Azeem started his acting career with a soap opera in 2012 called Maya, alongside actress Vani Bhojan. He is known for playing a crucial supporting role in the popular serial Deivam Thandha Veedu. Talking about his personal life, Azeem was married to his girlfriend Syed Zoya. However, things didn't work out between them and they decided to part ways in 2021. Post their divorce, speculations started doing rounds that Azeem is in a live-in relationship with actress Shivani Narayanan. However, Azeem rubbished the rumours saying he and Shivani have no intention of marrying each other. Who is Shivin? Shivin Ganesan, a proud transgender model had moved to Singapore to pursue her career. However, she returned to India to establish gender identity. A vocal advocate for the LGBTQ community, Shivin took part in Miss Trans Star International 2022. Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Grand Finale Promo:

A glimpse of former contestants enjoying every bit of the star-studded finale: