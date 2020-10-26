Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Highlights: Aajeedh uses eviction free pass and escapes from being eliminated from the house

In the latest episode of Tamil Bigg Boss 4, the housemates were divided into two groups and they were asked to decorate the house for Aayudha Pooja celebrations/

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Tamil, Kamal Haasan first announced that Aari Arjuna was saved after announcing the importance of being honest. Then Kamal Haasan asked the other contestants about their opinion on who would be evicted. Aajeedh said that he might be the one to get evicted. In this weeks, eviction Aajeedh’s name was announced. However, he used his special power which he received during a task last week and got himself saved from eviction.

Last week, the Eviction-free Pass was awarded to Aajeedh after he won in the task. As per the rules to use it, he can either use it for himself or give it to any of the housemates and save them from eviction. Clearly, Aajeedh made the best use out of it and saved himself. Earlier, five contestants namely Suresh Chakravarthy, Aari Arjuna, Balaji Murugadoss, Aajeedh Khalique and Anitha Sampath were nominated for eviction this weekend. In Saturday's episode, Balaji got saved.

Also Read: Nayanthara’s Mookuthi Amman: Trailer of RJ Balaji’s devotional drama RELEASED

Meanwhile, the contestants were divided into two groups for Vijayadasami celebrations. While one group represended rural celebrations, the other group represented city celebrations. They were asked to decorate the house as per the theme. During the task, the contestants were end enjoying themselves during the task. They were seen dancing while cooking and while decorating the house.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Star Vijay

Share your comment ×