Bigg Boss Tamil 7: Is Kamal Haasan charging a whopping Rs 130 crores to host the show?

The most popular and controversial show, Bigg Boss Tamil is all set to be back on the small screen with a new season. The seventh season of the show, Bigg Boss Tamil 7, is all set to begin soon. The upcoming show will reportedly go on air in August. Kamal Haasan, who has been hosting the show for many seasons, will be back with the seventh season as well.

Bigg Boss Tamil 7 will begin in August. The sixth season, last year, began early because of COVID-19. The show will go on for 100 days and almost 13-15 contestants will enter the show. After 3 months of battle, out of five finalists, one will emerge as winner of Bigg Boss Tamil 7.

Kamal Haasan will host the following season as well and his remuneration will shock you. The actor is reportedly charging Rs 130 crores for hosting the reality show. He reportedly increased the remuneration compared to the last seasons. He becomes one of the very few actors, who is taking home more than 100 crores with a single project. Earlier, we have superstars like Rajinikanth, Prabhas, and Shah Rukh Khan charge 100 crores for a film. But for a television show host is surely astonishing.

It is to be noted that Ramya Krishnan hosted the show for a few weeks during this 6th season due to Kamal Haasan's ill health.



Bigg Boss Tamil 7 contestants

Among the notable names spotted were actress Uma Riaz Khan, popular anchors Bhavana and Makapa Anand, and KPY Sarath. Uma Riaz Khan, who previously participated in the Vijay TV reality show ‘Cook with Comali,’ is also part of the reality show. Controversial actress Rekha Nair was also reportedly seen at the auditions of the Seventh Season.

Upcoming films

Kamal Haasan is currently busy with the shooting of Indian 2, the highly anticipated sequel to his 1996-released blockbuster Indian. Directed by Shankar, The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal in crucial roles. The actor also has an upcoming film with filmmaker Mani Ratnam. He has also teamed up with director H Vinoth of Thunivu fame and the film is reportedly based on farmers. The superstar also joined the cast of Prabhas' Project K, directed by Nag Ashwin. He is playing the role of antagonist in the film.

