Bigg Boss Tamil 7: Jovika Vijaykumar’s mother Vanitha stands proudly amid clash with Vichitra

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7 premiered last Sunday. 18 contestants entered the house. The excitement among ardent Bigg Boss fans has amplified with some new changes that have been introduced this season. There are two homes, new rules, and two nominations all within the first week itself. Kamal Haasan resumes his hosting duties for Bigg Boss Tamil 7. The season has already gotten off to a tremendous start with drama, conflicts, and obstacles.

The audience of the Bigg Boss Tamil 7 was left speechless by a recent intense altercation between competitors Jovika and Vichitra. The argument started when Vichitra shared her opinions with Jovika about the value of education in life. Jovika, the youngest contestant in the house, thought the remark was directed personally at her.

Vanitha Vijaykumar proudly supports Jovika

Vanitha Vijaykumar, Jovika's mother and a previous Bigg Boss Tamil participant, responded to the incident on Twitter by expressing her support for her daughter. In a tweet, she wrote, "In #BiggBoss7tamil. Let her play her game; she's already a winner for me, and I can't be prouder.

#Jovika 's mother Vanitha Vijaykumar," she tweeted. The actress-YouTuber added, "But is it the end for those who cannot complete their education because they are unable to cope with the education system pressures? FYI she is not from a rich family, I have struggled to make ends meet on a day-to-day basis facing family situations, etc (sic)."

Vanitha emphasised her daughter's professional acting career and the fact that she has already signed two films, one in Tamil and one in Telugu. She commended Jovika's maturity at such a young age and made it clear that she is engaged in paid endeavours like everyone else.

Fight between Vichitra and Jovika

The fight between Jovika and Vichitra has piqued the interest of viewers to an incredible degree. Yesterday's debate between Vichitra and Jovika about the value of education sparked a new uproar. Because of Vichitra's moral policing, Jovika became agitated and presented a lengthy justification for telling Vichitra not to discuss her personal life. An argument between Vichitra and Jovika erupted when Jovika was introduced as the speaker due to Vichitra's difficulty in speaking Tamil correctly.

On her Twitter page, Vanitha Vijaykumar posted a video of her daughter Jovika practicing for a Tamil speech. Because of Vichitra's comments about Jovika's schooling, the video is currently going viral.

PS #jovika FATHER SENT THIS TO ME NOW TO UPLOAD. parents know what's best for their children… you take of yours , and behave accordingly … #MYOB #jovika #biggboss7tamil @jovika_vijaykumar @ikamalhaasan SAAAR ARAMBIKLANGALA pic.twitter.com/jN6tEeScHz

Contestants nominated for this week

Several contestants, including Aishu ADS, Ananya Rao, Bava Chelladurai, Cool Suresh, Jovika Vijaykumar, Pradeep Antony, Raveena Daha, and Yugendran Vasudevan, have been nominated in the Bigg Boss Tamil 7 eviction process. Early voting trends indicate that Yugendran may be eliminated, although Jovika received great feedback from the audience in the first week.

Although reports are speculating that Ananya S Rao may be the first evictee, with names like Bava Chelladurai, Vichitra, and Yugendran also in the running, it is thought that she will be the one to depart the house this week owing to fewer votes.

As the audience awaits Kamal Haasan's thoughts on the participants, it is apparent that the drama and tension inside the Bigg Boss Tamil 7 house are far from over. Stay tuned for more such updates on the Bigg Boss Tamil 7 front right here!

