Bigg Boss Tamil 7: Meet confirmed contestants of Kamal Haasan-hosted reality show

Bigg Boss has quickly become one of the most entertaining ways to spend time during the weekends. The show, which started off in Hindi, has now branched off to Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali, with prominent faces from each industry hosting the show.

The Tamil version of the show is hosted by Kamal Haasan, who has been part of the show since the very first season. Over the years, the show has gained quite a lot of popularity among audience members for the drama, and controversies, along with the challenges that the contestants have to endure. The latest season of Bigg Boss Tamil kicked off on October 1st. As Kamal Haasan welcomed fans to the new season, he also announced the changes that have been brought into the show. He explained that this season there would be two houses, two bigg boss houses, but one kitchen, providing the environment to be all the more challenging.

Here are the confirmed candidates from the show:

Cool Suresh

Cool Suresh is an actor and comedian from Tamil Nadu, known for films like Padithavudan Kilithu Vidavum, and Chithirame Solladi. He has also appeared in cameo roles in films like Kaakha Kaakha and Thiruda Thirudi. He was selected as the first captain of the season.

Poornima Ravi

Poornima Ravi is an actress and influencer, who is also said to feature in the upcoming 75th film of Nayanthara. Ravi said that she wants Bigg Boss to be a new beginning and a turning point in her career. After a peaceful discussion with Cool Suresh, it was mutually decided that Ravi would become the captain of the house. She explained that she needs the chance to showcase what she has in the house.

Raveena Daha

Raveena Daha is an actress, who came to fame with the film Ratsasan, featuring Vishnu Vishal and Amala Paul. She has also played prominent roles in films like Jilla, Pizza 3, Enemy, etc. She is also quite active in soap operas, appearing in the soap Mouna Ragam Season 2. She made an energetic entry into the Bigg Boss house with a dance number

Pradeep Antony

Pradeep Antony is an actor, known for films like Aruvi, Dada, and Vaahl. He had also made an appearance in the third season of Bigg Boss Tamil.

Rapper Nixen

Nixen is a rapper, lyricist, songwriter, and performer. He has also appeared alongside Vijay Antony in his 2018 film Thimiru Pudichavan. Nixen has also featured in the album of former Bigg Boss contestant Mugen Rao

Vinusha Devi

Vinusha Devi is most widely known for her performance as the titular character in the Tamil soap opera Bharathi Kannamma in both the seasons. During her entry she said that she wished people recognised her as Vinusha and not just Kannamma.

Mani Chandra

Mani Chandra is a dancer, widely known for winning the show Jodi No. 1, as well as being a semifinalist in the show Kings of Dance, and Maanada Mayilada.

Akshaya Udayakumar

Akshaya is a dancer and a social media influencer. She has also appeared in the Tamil film Love Today, and the Malayalam film Siddy.

Jovika Vijayakumar

Jovika Vijayakumar is the daughter of actress Vanitha Vijayakumar. She is a social media influencer, and YouTuber, and is best known for her cooking videos with her mother on Instagram.

Aishu ADS

Aishu ADS is a ballerina from Ooty, and has previously participated in the dance show Dance Vs. Dance. Her brother Amir ADS was a contestant in season 5 of Bigg Boss.

Vishnu Vijay

Actor Vishnu Vijay is the next contestant in the seventh season of Bigg Boss Tamil. He is known for his performance in the Tamil soap opera, Office, as well as Idhu Solla Marandha Kadhai, and Sathya 1 and 2.

Maya Krishnan

Maya Krishnan is the next contestant in the Bigg Boss House. She is an actress, famous for her role in the 2022 Kamal Haasan film Vikram. She is also a part of the much awaited film Dhruva Natchathiram, and is also said to appear in the upcoming film Leo as well.

Saravanan Vickram

Actor Saravanan is an actor and YouTuber, most known for his role in the show Pandian Stores.

Yugendran Vasudevan

The next contestant is singer and actor Yugendran Vasudevan, known for films like Yuddham Sei and Rajadhi Raja. He has also composed music for five films.

Vichitra

Actress Vichitra, known for the show Cooku with Comali is the next contestant in Bigg Boss Tamil Season seven. She has also played cameos in films like Muthu, Suyamvaram, etc.

Bava Chelladurai

Bava Chelladurai is a writer, actor and storyteller. He has been a part of films like Joker, Psycho, Jai Bhim, Waiter, and more.

