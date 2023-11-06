Bigg Boss Tamil 7 shocking update: Pradeep Antony receives red card in weekend episode

Bigg Boss Tamil 7, hosted by Kamal Haasan, has become one of the most controversial episodes in the show's history. Pradeep Antony, one of the season's most influential candidates, was shown the red card on November 4, a move that has divided the internet.

Pradeep's unwavering behavior and unusual game strategy had made him the talk of the town, but the majority of the contenders thought his presence was dangerous for ladies.

The controversial episode: Contestants level serious charges against Pradeep

During the show, Kamal Haasan offered a unique way for the participants to communicate their worries regarding Pradeep's behavior. As a mark of protest against injustice, he gave them a red cloth. Several participants came forward to file allegations against Pradeep, including Jovika, Maya, Poornima, Nixen, Raveena, Vishnu, Cool Suresh, Annabarathi, and Saravana Vickram. They accused him of making inappropriate remarks about women and creating an uncomfortable mood in the house. Pradeep's firm attitude increased their worries.

Kamal Haasan then allowed Pradeep to tell his side of the story, but the session was cut short when Manichandra interrupted with an allegation regarding Pradeep's improper behavior in the home. This sparked an electoral method in which the participants voted individually on whether Pradeep should be given a red card or continue playing. The majority chose the red card.

Pradeep Antony's red card eviction provokes controversy

Following the red card judgment, Kamal Haasan clarified that it was the outcome of an electoral procedure, not his personal choice. Pradeep got the highest number of votes and was evicted from Bigg Boss Tamil.

While Vichithra believed that the eviction was unjust and that the contenders had come together against Pradeep for his elimination from the house. Maya and Poornima were taken aback by the red card verdict, which was not their aim when they brought it up. They had no idea it would lead to Pradeep's eviction. Vichithra expressed concern about the bad stigma Pradeep now carries, which might influence his life. The choice has created a controversy not just among the participants, but also among Bigg Boss Tamil fans and followers.

As the controversy surrounding Pradeep Antony's eviction continues to unfold, it remains a hot topic of discussion on social media and beyond.

