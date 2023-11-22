Bigg Boss Tamil 7: Three new contestants to enter BB house as wild card entries

With its unexpected twists and dramatic moments, Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7 has garnered significant attention since its premiere, captivating both the audience and the contestants. The reality TV show has successfully kept viewers guessing and contestants on edge.

According to the latest reports in an exciting development, Bigg Boss Tamil 7 is preparing to welcome new contestants, promising to add more excitement to the ongoing game. The show currently has 14 participants; reportedly, the three newcomers could be Dinesh, Bravo, and Archana. However, the tale has a twist as three existing contestants will leave as these new wild card ones enter the house.

Possible wildcard re-entries in the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7

Adding to the intrigue, some reports suggest that Vinusha, Ananya S Rao, and Vijay Varma may also return to the show as wildcard contestants. The upcoming episode promises to be an emotional rollercoaster as viewers witness how these new contestants will impact the existing dynamics and relationships within the house.

In a surprising turn of events, Bigg Boss announced that the wild card entrants' fate will depend entirely on their performance. This revelation has sparked immense excitement among viewers and created a buzz among the current contestants. The anticipation is palpable as the entry of these wildcard contestants is expected to reshape the dynamics within the house, potentially leading to shifts in existing relationships.

More about Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7

Bigg Boss is the seventh season of the Tamil version of the popular Indian reality television series, which is being premiered on Star Vijay and Disney+ Hotstar. The show airs on Vijay Television at 9:30 PM. Additionally, viewers can watch the 24/7 live stream on Disney+ Hotstar, providing round-the-clock access to the show's captivating content.

Further, during the weekend episodes, when Kamal Haasan interacts with the contestants in the house, the show will air from 9 PM only on Saturdays and Sundays.

