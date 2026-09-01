Bigg Boss Tamil 7’s Pradeep Antony hints at separation from wife Pooja Shakthi: ‘I married the wrong person…’

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7 contestant and actor Pradeep Antony took to social media to share a post hinting at an alleged separation from his wife, Pooja Shakthi. In the post, the actor said that he had married the wrong person and had given up being a father to their newborn baby.

Bigg Boss Tamil 7’s Pradeep Antony hinting at alleged separation from wife

Taking to social media, Pradeep Antony wrote, “I've joked about selling this baby with my friends a lot. I thought I was too much of a loose cannon to be responsible for a baby. So when Pooja got pregnant, I asked people to reserve a spot for an upcoming baby and pay me some amount in lakhs for the baby. But once it came into the world, I kinda became attached to it. It used to listen to me happily, and I felt new every day because something was happy in my hands. But it's gone now.”

Here’s the post:

The actor added, “This was the last I was happy with that kid. It's been a month since I had that. I kinda gave up on the baby a month back. It's been eating me up slowly because I've always wanted to have a family, be a good dad, and give the exact opposite of the environment I grew up in. But I failed. I have learnt that you attract what you fear the most. I made a mistake. I think I married the wrong person, and it's made me a very bad person every day since.”

Pradeep Antony said he felt unable to continue living happily in his marriage, describing the relationship as a constant clash between two people who struggled to understand each other. He said he had decided to move away from the marriage and believed his partner no longer loved him.

The actor also said he missed their child and felt the child would be better off with its mother than with parents who were constantly fighting. Pradeep added that despite criticism over expressing his feelings publicly, he felt he had no one else to talk to.

For those unaware, Pradeep Antony is an actor who works primarily in the Tamil film industry and gained public attention as a contestant on Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7. Apart from BB Tamil, he appeared in films including Aditi Balan’s Aruvi, where he also worked as an assistant director, Vaazhl, and Kavin starrer Dada.

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