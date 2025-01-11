Bigg Boss Tamil 8: Are Arun and Deepak set to be evicted from Vijay Sethupathi-hosted show ahead of its finale?

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 hosted by Vijay Sethupathi is entering its final days after a season of unexpected twists and exciting moments. As the latest edition of the show saw us bidding adieu to various players in double eliminations, it seems it is yet to repeat again this week.

According to a report by One India, contestant Arun, one of the top contenders of the Bigg Boss house has been eliminated in the weekend episode. Along with him, Deepak, who as per reports including one from Filmibeat is coming up last in the polls is also likely to walk out of the show this week.

Both Arun and Deepak had entered the Bigg Boss house earlier when the game began, putting up consistency with their strategies throughout the season. However, an official confirmation about the players' status inside the house will only be known after the weekend special episode on January 11, 2025.

Coming to the contestants, Arun Prasath is an actor who predominantly appears in Tamil television shows. The actor had played a lead role in the soap opera show Bharathi Kannamma which aired from 2019-2023.

In his acting career, Arun had also played roles in films like Jada and Vaibhav starrer Meyaadha Maan. On the other hand, Deepak Dinkar is also an actor and television presenter.

The actor who had started his career as a model during his college days further went on to appear as a video jockey after completing his studies. Moving ahead, the actor went on to play positive and negative roles in soap operas including Geethanjali, Anni, Thamizhum Saraswathiyum, Thendral, and more.

The weekend episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 featuring Vijay Sethupathi is set to broadcast on Vijay TV at 9:30 pm and can be also streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

