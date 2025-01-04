Bigg Boss Tamil 8: Are Raanav and Manjari getting evicted out of Vijay Sethupathi-hosted show in another double elimination?

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 is heating up with each passing week as the finale inches closer. With only 10 contestants remaining inside the house, it seems that two of them are likely to be evicted this week.

According to a report by Indiaglitz, Bigg Boss contestants Manjari and Raanav are expected to be eliminated from the show this week. Interestingly, both contestants had entered the Bigg Boss Tamil house earlier on Day 28 as wild card entries.

As the weekend special episode featuring Vijay Sethupathi is set to take place on January 4, 2025, it will be confirmed whether both of them will walk out of the house this week.

In last week’s episode, we saw Jeffry and Anshida getting evicted from the Bigg Boss house after entering on Day 1. As another week toward the finale comes to a close, it seems that we may witness yet another double eviction from Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8.

For those unaware, Manjari Narayanan is a Chennai-based anchor and model known for her skills as a witty public speaker. Starting her career as an IT engineer, she eventually delved into various other sectors of work and has hosted television shows and events, gaining a significant fan following.

On the other hand, Raanav is an actor and model in the film industry. He began his career in Tamil cinema as a junior artist and appeared in a role in the SJ Suryah and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Iraivi. He also played a part in the Tamil soap opera series Tamil Kadavul Murugan.

Earlier this week, 8 out of 10 contestants were nominated for eviction. While Soundariya and Muthukumaran were safe from elimination, contestants like Arun, Deepak, Jacquline, Manjari, Pavithra, Raanav, Rayan, and Vishal faced the heat of eviction.

As per a report by One India, Deepak was the contestant who garnered the most votes from the public this week, making him the safest from eviction. Meanwhile, Rayan followed him in second place. However, Manjari received the least number of votes.

The weekend episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8, featuring Vijay Sethupathi, is set to broadcast on Vijay TV at 9:30 PM. The show can also be streamed online via Disney+ Hotstar.

