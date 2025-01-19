Bigg Boss Tamil 8 Finale: Did Muthukumaran emerge as the winner of Vijay Sethupathi-hosted show? Find out

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8, hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, is nearing its end. The finale episode will air tonight, January 19, and one of the finalists will emerge victorious. While reports suggested that Soundariya and Muthukumaran were leading with the highest number of votes, social media buzz indicates that the latter has been declared the winner of the reality TV show.

That's right, Twitter has been buzzing since morning with many suggesting that Muthukumaran has won Bigg Boss Tamil 8. A social media user posted, "#Muthukumaran is the one BB winner accepted by all co-contestants. He doesn’t need any other validation. Man came, played and conquered. Imprinted his name in Tamil BB history forever."

Another netizen wrote, "The game flipped in a day! #Muthukumaran crowned the winner, while other fandoms fight for runner-up spots. But as loyal fans, we always believed and wanted only one thing. No second place, no compromises he belongs at the top!"

"Finally PEOPLE POWER WON. Makkal Mudivin Vetri. This is a Victory of Hard-work, Talent, Determination and Undying Self- Confidence. Heartiest Congratulations to the REAL PEOPLE'S CHOICE #WINNER #Muthukumaran‌." read another post.

Check out more reactions below:

According to a recent report by One India, Muthukumaran is likely to be crowned the winner of Bigg Boss Tamil 8 this year. Leading the polls, Muthukumaran is predicted to take the top spot, while Soundariya is speculated to secure the position of first runner-up. However, the final results won’t be confirmed until the highly anticipated finale airs today.

The report also reveals that VJ Vishal ranks third in the polls, followed by Rayan and Pavithra Janani, with Pavithra currently scoring the lowest in the voting results.

Meanwhile, the winner of Bigg Boss Tamil 8 will receive a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. Those who are excited to watch the finale episode can stream it on Disney Plus Hotstar or watch it on Vijay TV.

