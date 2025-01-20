Bigg Boss Tamil 8 Finale Highlights: Muthukumaran emerges as winner, Vijay Sethupathi to continue as host for next season

After a journey filled with challenges and drama, the curtains finally fell on Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 with Muthukumaran emerging as the winner. The grand finale featured the top five contestants: Muthukumaran, Soundariya, VJ Vishal, Pavithra, and Rayan, who battled it out for the coveted title. The season concluded with a grand celebration attended by all the housemates, as they came together to honor the finalists.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 kicked off with host Vijay Sethupathi taking centerstage. He reflected on the unique journeys of the contestants and shared his personal insights from his experience as a first-time host. The finale was filled with lively dance performances by contestants like Anshida, Tharshika, and Sunita, but the spotlight remained on the five finalists.

As the competition narrowed, the suspense built with each eviction. The first contestant to be evicted was Rayan, followed by Pavithra. In a surprising turn, all three of them were asked to exit the house and make their way to the grand stage. The atmosphere turned lively with banter between the contestants and their families before VJ Vishal was revealed as the next evictee.

The finale saw a thrilling standoff between the two strongest contenders, Soundariya and Muthukumaran, who stood side by side as the audience roared with applause. The intense anticipation peaked when Vijay Sethupathi raised Muthukumaran’s hand and announced him as the winner of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8.

After winning the show, Muthukumaran said as quoted by Indian Express, "It is not my victory. It is the win for someone who never forgot to believe in herself. She taught me Tamil. She taught me to stop people from doing bad things. I learnt the importance of 'Uzhaippu'. Being known for my hardwork is very special. If Muthukumaran could do it, anyone can."

To cap off the celebration, Vijay TV Channel Head Bala took to the stage to remind everyone of the incredible journey the contestants had undertaken. He also revealed that Vijay Sethupathi would return as the host for the upcoming season, Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9.

