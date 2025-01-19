Bigg Boss Tamil 8 Finale: Muthukumaran emerges as winner of Vijay Sethupathi-hosted show, takes home THIS whopping amount

The moment we have all been waiting for is finally here. Vijay Sethupathi has announced the winner of Bigg Boss Tamil 8. Between Muthukumaran and Soundariya, the former has emerged victorious and won the title. That's right, Muthukumaran has won the reality show after receiving the most votes this season and walked home with the trophy.

Muthukumaran expressed that the victory wasn't his alone but belonged to someone who always believed in herself. He mentioned that she taught him Tamil and showed him how to stand against wrongdoings. He also learned the value of hard work through this journey. Being acknowledged for his dedication meant a lot to him.

"It is not my victory. It is the win for someone who never forgot to believe in herself. She taught me Tamil. She taught me to stop people from doing bad things. I learned the importance of 'Uzhaippu'. Being known for my hard work is very special. If Muthukumaran could do it, anyone can. A big thanks to everyone who saw me, praised me, lauded me, criticized me, and voted for me," Muthukumaran said as quoted by Indian Express.

Muthukumaran secured a whopping cash prize of Rs 40.50 lakhs as the season winner. Additionally, he earned Rs 50,000 during the cash box task, bringing his total prize money to Rs 41 lakhs. The celebrations didn't end there, as he also won a brand-new Royal Enfield bike, reportedly worth Rs 1.34 lakhs, adding another feather to his cap.

Soon after the winner of Bigg Boss Tamil 8 was announced, netizens took to the comments to share their reactions. A social media user wrote, "Well deserving winner Muthukumaran, all rounder, effort, talent, good character, even after all the negative comments on him, he doesn't mock or show faces to others. YOU ARE THE PEOPLE WINNER!!!"

"Congratualtions muthu. You deserve it. All the best for your future.," wrote another social media user.

Meanwhile, Soundariya is the first runner-up, VJ Vishal is the second runner-up, Pavithra is the third, and Rayan is the fourth.

