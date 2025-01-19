Bigg Boss Tamil 8 Grand Finale Promo: Vijay Sethupathi makes stylish entry in all red velvet suit, amping up the excitement

The finale is finally just a few hours away. Yes, we’re talking about the Bigg Boss Tamil 8’s final episode hosted by none other than Vijay Sethupathi. The show began with 24 contestants, and after months of daily high-voltage drama and challenges, it now has 5 final contestants. Building anticipation, the makers have started releasing the promo, keeping the viewers on the edge of their seats.

After continuously winning audience hearts, our final five contestants, Pavithra Janani, Muthukumaran, VJ Vishal, Raayan and Soundarya, will now fight the last battle that leads one of them to lift the final trophy. It is worth mentioning that the only wild-card contestant who has reached the last level is Raayan.

Check the 6th Promo here

On the 105th day of Bigg Boss Tamil, the makers released the 6th finale promo where Vijay Sethupathi can be seen making the grand entrance on stage all decked up in the red velvet suit. His hair and beard were well-groomed, and the tinted sunglasses enhanced his dashing look. In the promo, the actor hinted at plenty of drama and fun, promising a thrilling end to the season.

Check the 7th Promo here

The 7th promo of the last episode took the excitement to another level. The promo gave a sneak peek of the power-packed performances and the eliminated contestants making the grand appearances.

Advertisement

Both the promos ended with Vijay Sethupathi asking everyone to stay tuned to the Bigg Boss finale episode.

Meanwhile, as per the reports, the winner will get a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. To witness the best moment of the season, you can switch to Vijay TV or Disney+ Hotstar now.

Who do you think will lift the final trophy? Let us know in the comments below!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Tamil 8 Finale: Did Muthukumaran emerge as the winner of Vijay Sethupathi-hosted show? Find out