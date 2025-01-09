Bigg Boss Tamil 8 Grand Finale time, cash prize: All you need to know about Vijay Sethupathi-hosted reality show

The Bigg Boss Tamil 8, hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, is finally at its end. Over the months, the show has captivated our interests with the high-voltage drama, tasks, and challenges. Well, each year we’ve seen exciting contestants bringing the daily twists and turns, and this year was no less than the previous seasons.

As the show is almost at the climax, Rayan earned the ticket to the grand finale after emerging as the winner in the buzzer-to-buzzer challenge. And we witnessed the best moment of the season when Vijay Sethupathi entered the house to give him the ticket personally. Whereas the strong players like Raanav and Manjari were evicted from the house because of lack of votes during the weekend episodes aired on January 4 and 5.

Well, you can tune into Vijay TV from 9:30 PM to 10:30 PM to watch the show, and on weekends it runs from 9:30 PM to 11:00 PM. Moreover, you can also watch the show now on Disney+ Hotstar.

The highlight of the grand finale is witnessing the winner receiving the cash prize. The winner will get a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. Additionally, as per the reports, the contestants also receive their weekly income, which starts from Rs 10,000 per day to Rs 1.5–Rs 2 lakh.

Advertisement

As the Bigg Boss Tamil 8 is approaching its finale, we can't wait to see the winner lifting the trophy. This year we have seen many strong contestants fighting for their survival and earning strong support from the fans. Amongst the 10 finale task contestants, it will be interesting to see who wins the same.

Who do you think deserves to win the Bigg Boss Tamil 8? Let us know in the comments below!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Tamil 8: Raanav gets eliminated from Vijay Sethupathi-hosted show, fans call it 'unfair eviction'