Bigg Boss Tamil 8: Jacquline gets evicted from Vijay Sethupathi-hosted show; see which five contestants made it to finale

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 is inching closer to its finale, with only a few contestants remaining in the game. However, during a shocking midweek eviction, Jacquline was eliminated from the Vijay Sethupathi-hosted show after failing in a task.

The housemates were given a challenge to retrieve a cash box containing Rs 50,000, which was placed outside the house. The contestants were supposed to grab the box and re-enter the house within a given time. The task required them to race out of the door as soon as it opened and enter the house with the cash box at a designated spot.

While Rayan and Muthukumaran completed the task on time, Jacquline failed to do so and got evicted. This elimination shocked netizens, who had been rooting for her. For those who may not know, Jacquline had been in the danger zone for the past 15 weeks, but the audience saved her each time. She was considered one of the strongest players, and her eviction left everyone disappointed.

A social media user reacted strongly to her elimination and wrote, "It’s honestly hard to believe that you’re out of the game, #Jacquline. From day one, you gave it your all—in every task, every challenge, and in every aspect of the house. Your dedication and effort were unmatched. What truly stood out, though, was your unwavering loyalty to your friends."

Another user wrote, "One thing am so proud is she was never evicted by people!! She chose to be evicted by herself."

Advertisement

Check out more reactions below:

Now, the top five contestants who have secured their spots in the finale are Rayan, Vishal, Muthukumaran, Soundarya and Pavithra. Who do you think will win Bigg Boss Tamil 8? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Tamil 8 Grand Finale time, cash prize: All you need to know about Vijay Sethupathi-hosted reality show