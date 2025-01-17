Bigg Boss Tamil 8 Promo: Top 5 finalists get emotional revisiting their journeys, get a surprise visit from THESE former contestants

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8, hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, is just days away from its finale episode. Contestants including Muthukumaran, Pavithra Janani, Soundariya, Rayan, and VJ Vishal are the top five finalists of the show. Recently, the makers unveiled a promo of the reality TV show where the housemates were seen getting emotional after revisiting their fond memories in the house.

Like every year, Bigg Boss invited the top five contestants to look back at their overall journey, filled with ups and downs. Soundariya teared up while watching her growth in the house, and the other housemates shared mutual feelings.

Another promo showed the finalists enjoying some quality time with former contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil 8, including Tharshika, Anshida, and several others.

Take a look at the promo clips below:

During a surprising midweek eviction, Jacquline was eliminated from the show after failing a crucial task. The contestants were tasked with retrieving a cash box placed outside the house. They had to run with the box after grabbing it and re-enter the house within a set time.

Rayan and Muthukumaran completed the task successfully, but Jacquline missed the mark, resulting in her eviction. This surprise elimination shocked fans, as she had been a fan favorite and was considered a strong contender. Her eviction left many disappointed.

Reacting to her eviction, a social media user wrote, "It’s honestly hard to believe that you’re out of the game, #Jacquline. From day one, you gave it your all—in every task, every challenge, and in every aspect of the house. Your dedication and effort were unmatched. What truly stood out, though, was your unwavering loyalty to your friends."

Take a look at the posts below:

Among the top five contestants remaining in Bigg Boss Tamil 8, who do you think deserves to stay in the game and win the show? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

