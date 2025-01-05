Bigg Boss Tamil 8: Raanav gets eliminated from Vijay Sethupathi-hosted show, fans call it 'unfair eviction'

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8, hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, is nearing its finale with only a few contestants left in the game. As the competition intensifies, the makers are introducing new twists and turns daily to keep viewers hooked. Amid reports of a shocking double eviction, Raanav became the first contestant to be eliminated this week.

Last week, contestants including Manjari, Raanav, Pavithra, Jacquline, Vishal, Rayan, Deepak, and Arun were in the danger zone. Among the nominated contestants, Raanav was eliminated. After his eviction from Bigg Boss Tamil 8, he broke the trophy as part of the tradition and bid farewell to the house. Having shared a strong bond with Vishal and Arun, he wished them luck and encouraged them to win the show.

Later, he joined Vijay Sethupathi on stage and shared his unfiltered thoughts about his fellow housemates. The host praised his journey in the house, wished him well, and motivated him for his future endeavors.

However, netizens reacted strongly to his elimination. A social media user posted on X, "As you can see that I'm extremely depressed with the #UnfairEviction of #Raanav. Good Luck On Your Future Endeavors."

Another user wrote, "#Raanav was treated badly by #vijaysethupathy but even then,he bowed to his feet when he left the stage...showing his true humility and respect. A class act!"

A netizen was disappointed by the makers and penned, "Keeping the eviction part aside, why is the host being impartial to #Raanav? Is there a backstory that our audience missed? Could that be the reason for his sudden eviction despite receiving enough votes."

Take a look at more reactions below:

As the finale day approaches, back-to-back double evictions are taking place in the Bigg Boss Tamil 8 house. According to reports, Manjari is also set to be eliminated from the show this week after Raanav. Last week, Anshida and Jeffry were voted out amid fierce competition.

Who do you think will manage to win Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

