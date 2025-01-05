Bigg Boss Tamil 8: Vijay Sethupathi declares Rayan as the first finalist, hands over Ticket to Finale

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8, hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, is getting more exciting as it approaches the finale. With only a few contestants remaining, the survival game in the show has intensified with the risk of elimination looming over them. As viewers know, the "Ticket to Finale" task took place this week in the house. In the recent promo, the makers revealed the winner of the challenge.

That's right. Among all the participants, wildcard contestant Rayan emerged victorious in the task and earned the Ticket to Finale. Host Vijay Sethupathi personally entered the Bigg Boss Tamil 8 house to honor Rayan for his achievement. As he celebrated his win, his fellow housemates congratulated him and cheered for his success.

Soon after the makers dropped a promo of his win, netizens took to the comment section to share their reactions. A social media user wrote, "Finally a contestant played for only one week well and became finalist which will make other talented contestant like pavi or arun or vishal or deepak or jack who gave 80 days of hardwork to lose the finale stage..feel sad.. rayan has given his hardwork for last one week only."

Another netizen commented, "It is not important to pass all the class tests and quarterly, half yearly exams. It is very important to get more marks in the final exam. That only matters. Congratulations Rayan."

"Rayan first person to come out in finale… if it happens also will be good," read one more comment.

Recently, Raanav was eliminated from the show after receiving the fewest votes among the contestants in the danger zone. Following his eviction, he joined host Vijay Sethupathi on the stage and shared his thoughts about his fellow housemates. He then bid his goodbyes and exited the show on a positive note.

As the finale episode is fast approaching, who do you think has the potential to become the winner of Bigg Boss Tamil 8? Let us know in the comments below.

