Bigg Boss Tamil 8 winner Naan Muthukumaran shares first post after lifting the trophy; ‘I was shocked…’

Vijay Sethupathi-hosted show Bigg Boss Tamil 8 saw its final showdown on January 20, 2025, with the grand finale. Amid many deserving contenders, it was the 26-year-old Naan Muthukumaran who lifted the trophy and earned glory.

And now, merely a day after his big win, Muthukumaran took to his social media account on Twitter and shared a video, as he expressed gratitude for all the love and adulation that has come his way post the big achievement.

Check out the video here:

The BB participant could be seen holding the trophy in his hand with utmost pride, as he recalled how he was in complete shock and silence after learning about the amount of love people have showered on him.

In an excerpt from the clip, Naan Muthukumaran could be heard saying, “This is not just for this video. But I want to remind you of my past as well. You have given me all these things together and it’s very precious. So much love. My friends inside told me there was a big response from outside. But when they saw them, they were so proud. They asked me, ‘Is it really for my sake?’ I was shocked; I couldn’t speak…”

For the unversed, upon his win, Naan Muthukumaran took home a whopping cash prize of Rs. 40.50 lakhs, being the season winner.

Additionally, he also bagged another Rs. 50K during a cash box task inside the BB Tamil house. Moreover, he was also rewarded with a swanky Royal Enfield sports bike, which comes with a price tag of Rs. 1.34 lakhs.

Besides Naam Muthukumaran emerging the winner, the first runner-up position was secured by Soundariya, followed by VJ Vishal as the second runner-up and Pavithra emerging as the third runner-up.

