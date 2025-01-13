Bigg Boss Tamil 8 Winner: Who according to you deserves to lift the trophy out of 6 finalists? Pick your favorite

Bigg Boss Tamil 8, hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, has been making quite some exciting and shocking buzz on television for months now. As the show is inching close to its finale, only 6 contestants remain inside the BB house, becoming finalists.

The last week of the show saw us bidding adieu to players Deepak Dinakar and Arun Prasath, with the latter’s departure causing quite a stir due to them being strong contenders. With the eviction, contestants, namely - Muthukumaran, Pavithra, Soundariya, Vishal, Rayan, and Jacquline, remain in the house, with one of them set to become the winner this season.

As the Vijay Sethupathi-hosted show is closer to its end, ex-contestant Jeffry has made a prediction of his own about the Bigg Boss Tamil 8 winner. In an interview with Cinema Vikatan, the former player conveyed that Pavithra or Soundariya have the highest chances of becoming the winner this year.

With both of them being strong contenders in the game since the start, the former contestant made such a prediction. When made to choose between one of them, Jeffry chose Pavithra to become the winner of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8.

With less than a week remaining for the season to conclude, it sure will be pretty interesting gameplay, and we will get to see it in the final days. Who do you think deserves to be crowned winner for Bigg Boss Tamil 8? Let us know!

Cast your votes here

Who do you think deserves to be Bigg Boss Tamil 8 winner? As Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 is inching closer to finale, who do you think deserves to become winner this season? Soundariya Nanjundan Muthukumaran Jegatheesan Pavithra Janani VJ Vishal Jacquline Lydia Rayan

ALSO READ: Jayam Ravi changes his name; Ponniyin Selvan actor shares a statement saying, 'As I move into this new chapter...'