Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Grand Finale Date, Time, Where to Watch and Finalists: Aurora, Divya, Vikram and Sabari- Who will lift the trophy?

The curtains are finally set to fall on Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9, which has been one of the most talked-about reality shows. After nearly four months of non-stop drama, emotional moments, heated rivalries, and entertainment, the Vijay Sethupathi-hosted season is ready to crown its winner. With the grand finale happening tonight, fans are eagerly waiting to see who will lift the coveted trophy.

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Grand Finale Date and Time



The much-anticipated grand finale of Bigg Boss Tamil 9 will take place on Sunday, January 18, 2026. The finale episode is scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM, promising a high-energy evening packed with performances, emotional farewells, and major surprises. Host Vijay Sethupathi will once again take centre stage to guide viewers through the final moments of the season.

Where to watch Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Grand Finale



Audiences can watch the grand finale live on Star Vijay starting at 6 PM. For those who prefer digital viewing, the episode will also be streamed live on JioHotstar, allowing fans to tune in from anywhere.

Who are the finalists of Bigg Boss Tamil 9?



Breaking away from tradition, the makers have selected only four finalists instead of the usual top five. The contestants who have made it to the final showdown are Aurora, Divya, Vikram, and Sabari. Each of them has built a strong connection with the audience over the season, making the final vote count crucial. The winner will be decided entirely based on public votes.

What is the prize money for Bigg Boss Tamil 9?



The winner of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 will receive a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh, along with the prestigious Bigg Boss trophy. Whether the finale will include any surprise twists related to the prize money remains to be seen.

Who Will Be the Guests at Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Finale?



The finale night is expected to be a grand celebration. Reports suggest that all evicted contestants from the season will return to the stage. In addition, several Tamil film celebrities are likely to make special appearances, possibly to promote their upcoming projects. With performances, reunions, and emotional moments lined up, the finale promises to be a complete entertainment spectacle.

