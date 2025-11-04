Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Promo: Kamarudin and Praveen Raj get into an ugly spat, leave housemates in shock

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9, hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, is witnessing quite a few interesting developments. With the atmosphere inside the house growing increasingly intense, a new altercation has broken out between contestants Kamarudin and Praveen Raj, leaving everyone else dumbfounded.

Bigg Boss Tamil 9: Kamarudin and Praveen Raj get into an intense fight

The new promo unveiled by Vijay TV on X (formerly Twitter) showcases Kamarudin getting irritated by Praveen Raj. As his irritation reaches a breaking point, Kamarudin bursts out in anger and rushes toward Praveen, attempting to hit him.

What initially begins as a verbal spat between the two quickly escalates into a physical confrontation in the living area.

As the situation worsens, other housemates rush in to intervene, trying to defuse the tension and prevent the fight from spiraling out of control. The promo ends with the atmosphere inside the house being intense, leaving viewers to wonder what might happen next.

Watch the promo here:

For those unaware, Kamarudin is a TV actor from Kerala who began his journey through stage dramas and short films. Before entering the Bigg Boss Tamil house, the actor reportedly appeared in several Malayalam movies, playing supporting roles.

Over the course of this season, he became a strong contender on the show, even though he is currently nominated for eviction this week.

Meanwhile, Praveen Raj is a stand-up comedian and improv theatre artist who has been part of the show since its inception this season. He is married to Aishwarya Ayyappa, known for her appearance in the soap opera Raja Rani. Praveen Raj, too, is nominated for eviction this week.

Apart from Kamarudin and Praveen, this week's eviction nominations include Gana Vinoth, Viyana, Sabari, Vikram, VJ Paaru, Kemy, Tushar, Diwakar, Ramya, and FJ, placing all of them in the danger zone.

Last week, following the eviction of motivational speaker Kalaiarasan, several new wild card entrants made their way into the show, including Amit Bhargav, Sandra Amy, Divya Ganesh, and others.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 is available for streaming on JioHotstar and is later telecast on Star Vijay. Additionally, unseen footage from the one-hour show will subsequently be available for viewing on Colors Tamil.

