Bigg Boss Tamil 9 winner: Divya Ganesh wins Vijay Sethupathi-hosted show, Sabarinathan emerges as runner-up

And the wait is finally over! Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 has wrapped up. After nearly four months of drama, emotional moments, heated arguments, ugly spats, non-stop entertainment, and heartfelt friendships, the show has now come to an end. Hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, the season turned out to be one of the most-talked-about chapters. Talking about the grand finale, fans were eagerly waiting for the winner to be announced, and the results are here. Divya Ganesh has been crowned as the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 winner. On the other hand, Sabarinathan finished as the runner-up.

Apart from winning the show and lifting the prestigious trophy of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9, Divya Ganesh also took home the cash prize worth Rs. 50 lakhs. The moment she was declared the winner, Divya couldn't believe it and was overjoyed. Vijay Sethupathi congratulated and presented her with the coveted trophy. Her victory is a testament to her resilience and the strength with which she overcame all the challenges during her stay inside the Bigg Boss house.

Although Divya entered the house as a wild card contestant but soon made her place in the house. Talking about her profession, she is a television actress known for her roles in serials such as Sumangali, Baakiyalakshmi, and others. From a young age, Divya has had a keen interest in modelling and acting.

For the unversed, Bigg Boss Tamil 9 featured contestants from diverse walks of life, such as actors, directors, models, YouTubers, social media influencers, and more. The lineup included T. Diwagar, Aurora Sinclair, Fredrick Johnson, VJ Parvathy, Tushaar Jayaprakash, Kani Thiru, Sabarinathan, Pravin Gandhi, Vyshali Kemkar, Aadhirai Soundarajan, Ramya Joo, Gana Vinoth Kumar, Viyana, Praveen Raj Devasagayam, Subiksha Kumar, Apsara CJ, Nadhini R, Vikkals Vikram, Kamrudin K, and Kalaiyarasan. Additionally, Prajean Padmanabhan, Sandra Amy, Divya Ganesh, and Amit Bhargav were the wild card entrants of the season.

