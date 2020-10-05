Bigg Boss Tamil: Aarav to Mugen Rao; Here's what former winners of the past seasons are upto

While we wait to know what Bigg Boss Tamil 4 has in stores for us, here's a look at what the winners of the past seasons are upto.

Bigg Boss Tamil 4 has kickstarted on a grand note and viewers are already excited to know what's in stores for them with a new season. Being hosted yet again by Kamal Haasan, the reality show has come this time with new format and rule amidst COVID-19 scare in the country. So far, 15 contestants have entered Bigg Boss house and in the coming weeks, more are expected to enter as wild card entries. Meanwhile, here's a look at what the winners of the past seasons are upto.

Bigg Boss Tamil season 1 winner Arav: Arav won the title of Bigg Boss Tamil season 1. Lyricist Snehan was the runner-up, while the other finalists were actors Harish Kalyan and Ganesh Venkatraman. Arav recently hit the headlines as he got married to actress Raahei. After dating each other for a year, the couple married this year in September. The wedding was attended by a lot of former contestants from season 1. On the professional front, he is waiting for the release of Raja Bheema. The film is in post-production stage and is directed by Naresh Sampath. He is also waiting for his debut film, Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha to hit the big screens. The film is directed by Gautham Menon.

Bigg Boss Tamil season 2 winner Riythvika: Actress Riythvika, who won the title of season 2 is ruling social media with her all-glam photos on social media. The stunner has been grabbing attention over her Instagram photos and is yet to make an announcement about her upcoming project. During the lockdown, she had been focusing more on her fitness.



Bigg Boss Tamil season 3 winner Mugen Rao: Mugen Rao, who is known for his super stylish photos on Instagram is all set make his debut. Mugen recently took to Instagram and announced about his upcoming debut project titled, Vettri. Sharing the first title look of the film, Mugen wrote, "Here it's the most awaited #ShirdiProductionNO1 “VETTRI”I would like to take this moment to thank all my dear friends, supporters ,family and well wishers , for being there throughout my path and journey." The Malayasian artist, ahead of his screen debut has signed deal to star in 3 Kollywood movies. "I was committed (to acting in) three Tamil films. I was shooting for my debut film in India but the shooting had to be paused due to Covid-19 pandemic. So, I had to come back to Malaysia,” he said.

