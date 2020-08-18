Bigg Boss Tamil: Affairs to promises; Celebrities who started love tales inside the house in the past seasons

From Mahat and Yashika's to Kavin, Losliya and Sakshi’s love triangle, here's a look at love sagas that took place inside Bigg Boss Tamil house in the past three seasons.

Controversial reality show Bigg Boss is known for the fights, controversies and love equations that keep the audience glued to their television screens. With multiple versions in different Indian languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, Bigg Boss has come a long way and is a huge hit. However, what makes this reality show what is it today are the unique concepts and interesting contestants participating every year. Also, the love angles between the contestants inside the house help to gain the TRP of Bigg Boss.

Today let's take a look at some love tales that created magic in Bigg Boss Tamil house in the past 3 seasons:

1. Oviya Helen and Aarav:

Despite it was season one, Bigg Boss Tamil witnessed a lot of drama, controversies, love affairs and fights. In the first season, Oviya Helen hit the headlines over her complicated relationship with her fellow contestant Aarav. They grew closer during their stay inside the house and also shared some level of intimacy. However, Aarav started ignoring her later and things changed. Post the show, Oviya shared a video and gave a hint that she is still in love with Aarav. She had said, "Ture love never fails. You may think that I must be crazy for saying this. I believe in love and love still exists." To unreversed, Oviya Helen was not evicted but had quit the show due to emotional reasons.

2. Abhirami and Mugen:

Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant Abhirami Venkatachalam's chemistry with Mugen inside the house grabbed all the attention. While having some personal conversation in the house, Abhirami said, ‘I love you’ to Mugen. However, he didn't react to her proposal and said that he doesn't want to give any wrong hope to her. He also made it clear that he has a girlfriend outside the house and doesn't want to make it a complication.

During an interview with The Hindu, Abhirami opened up about her bonding with Mugen. She had said, "When you love someone, whatever people says doesn’t matter. I’ll take the blame for everything. My feeling for Mugen is true and pure, I know it and I don’t have to prove it to anyone." Just in a few days after entering inside the house, Abhirami had also expressed her crush over Kavin.

3. Kavin – Losliya – Sakshi’s love triangle:

The love triangle between Losliya, Kavin and Sakshi Agarwal was one of the highlights of season 3. Sakshi and Kavin had openly expressed having a crush on each other. Weeks after, Losliya got very close to Kavin, which did not go well with Sakshi. The trio had a lot of fights due to same inside the house.

Post the show, Sakshi opened up about the whole love triangle drama that took place inside the house. She said, "For three weeks, everything was going smooth between Kavin and me, but then I saw a shift in emotion and attention. I thought their flirting despite all the issues that happened, was not appropriate. I told Kavin I didn’t want to be a part of the love triangle that he was trying to create.

Now there’s no romance between Kavin and Losliya anymore. It felt like they were trying to do a lot of things in front of me on purpose... like flirting with each other, holding hands and walking around at 3am in the morning and cozying up in a corner. Even during all this, every second minute, he used to come back and tell me he wanted me."

4. Aishwarya Dutta and Shariq Hassan:

The blooming love saga between Aishwarya Dutta and Shariq Hassan inside Bigg Boss Tamil 2 house was the talk of the town. Their closeness grew stronger as the season went on. However, things changed in just a few weeks and they started having more and more fights.

"Aishwarya was neither my love nor crush, and my feelings were just an outcome of the affection I have for her. We share a very close friendship, and I pampered her a lot. Probably, that could've conveyed a different meaning to the audience," Shariq Hassan had clarified post his eviction from the show.

5. Mahat and Yashika:

Mahat and Yashika were tagged as the cutest couple inside the Bigg Boss Tamil 2 house. Yashika Aanand had also confessed her love for Mahat to Kamal Haasan after their intimate moments inside the house hit the headlines. However, Mahat said that he cannot take this relationship any further as he has a girlfriend outside the house. Post the reality show, Mahat Raghavendra tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Prachi Mishra in Chennai on February 1 this year.

Who do you think made for a perfect pair inside the house? Let us know in the comment section below.

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni, Sai Pallavi to Nayanthara: 6 Times South actresses showed us how to wear handloom sarees

​

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×