Bigg Boss Tamil fame Aarav’s film Rajabheema trailer released; Check it out

Tamil Bigg Boss sensation Aarav's upcoming film Rajabheema's trailer has been released. The film has Yashika Anand in a key role and Oviya makes a cameo appearance.

Aarav, who gained a huge fame after appearing in the first season of Tamil reality show Bigg Boss, recently made his debut as an actor in Kollywood with Market Raja MBBS. His upcoming film is Rajabheema and its trailer was released today. Fans of Aarav cannot be much happier, for the trailer is gripping and suggests an amazing storyline. Directed by debut filmmaker Naresh Sampath, Rajabheema has Arav, Ashima Narwal, Yaashika Aanand and Nasser in pivotal roles. Bigg Boss sensation Oviya will make a cameo appearance.

Coming back to the trailer, though the starting shots reminds us of superhit Tamil film Kumki, towards the end, the trailer projects a different story line. It can be understood that the film talks about illegal ivory traders. Aarav busts the racket and it lands himself and his elephant in trouble. The story obviously has portions that will show a beautiful relationship between a man and his pet elephant.

Happy to share the trailer of my movie #Rajabheema with you all..Hope you all like ithttps://t.co/Sua8RnFbgX#Rajabheematrailer pic.twitter.com/pePXzw0nN7 — Arav (@Nafeez_Arav) December 14, 2019

Produced by S Mohan under Surabi Films, Rajabheema’s music score has been composed by Simon K King and cinematography by SR Sathish Kumar. The trailer has been released on YouTube, who processes the audio rights of the film. Though the shooting of Rajabheema was wrapped much before Market Raja MBBS, the release of the film was delayed due to unknown reasons. In Market Raja MBBS, Aarav played the role of a gangster. The film was not a box office hit. Rajabheema is now expected to give a breakthrough for Aarav.

