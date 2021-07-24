Bigg Boss Tamil fame Abhirami Venkatachalam flaunts her different moods in this latest monochrome PHOTO

Tamil actress Abhirami Venkatachalam rose to fame with her stint in the Bigg Boss reality show. Later, she was also seen playing one of the girls in Thala Ajith's Nerkonda Paarvai directed by H Vinoth. The actress is quite an avid social media and often interacts with her fans via photos and live sessions. She also shares major details of her personal and professional life with her fans through her social media platforms. Today, Abhirami shared a beautiful photo of herself on her Instagram space.

Abhirami Venkatachalam took to Instagram and shared a monochrome photo of herself, where she can be seen flaunting her different moods. A happy face, a pout face, irritated face, boldface and shy face, she has got it all in one photo to show her different moods. The actress is also all hearts of her very own different moods. Clad in a black dress and smokey eye makeup, Abhirami looks beautiful in the photos. Take a look here:

On the work front, Abhirami made her acting debut in Anand Shankar's NOTA (2018), portraying the love interest of the characters portrayed by senior actors Nassar and Sathyaraj. She then appeared Kalavu and in the same year, Abhirami also participated in Bigg Boss Tamil 3 and became one of the most popular contestants.

According to reports, Abhirami is all set to play a brief role in Chiyaan Vikram's Dhruva Natchathiram. She commenced her portions in Dhruva Natchathiram before going into the Bigg Boss house.