Bigg Boss Tamil fame Abhirami Venkatachalam slams a troll for body shaming her: Look at woman with respect

Bigg Boss Tamil fame Abhirami Venkatachalam rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss Tamil season 3. The actress then garnered attention for her role in Thala Ajith's Nerkonda Paarvai. Known for speaking her mind and heart out, Abhirami recently shut a troll like a boss. She decided to react to a troll who commented on her body parts. Abhirami Venkatachalam took to the Instagram story and shared that she is getting comments on her body parts.

Abhirami wrote, "Lately I have been getting comments about my bust being big, yes it is because I am a curvy South Indian woman. I am so sorry this is one of the aspects what make us different from you men and you might have been familiar with this because you can’t come to this world without your mother. So before comment about sucking mine remember you sucked your mother’s first. Start looking at woman with respect. It is a democratic country and not a shameless, mannerless country. So talk that’s sensible, not non-sense."

Abhirami made her acting debut in Anand Shankar's NOTA (2018), portraying the love interest of the characters portrayed by senior actors Nassar and Sathyaraj. She then appeared Kalavu and in the same year, Abhirami participated in Bigg Boss Tamil 3.

Credits :Instagram

