Bigg Boss Tamil fame Arav & wife Raheei blessed with baby boy; Actor says 'Dad is back to us after 11 months'

Bigg Boss Tamil 1 winner Arav aka Nafeez Arav and wife Raheei have welcomed a new member to their family. Yes, the couple is blessed with a baby boy. Sharing an adorable picture of him holding his newborn baby's hand, Arav wrote on Instagram, "Sharing our bundle of Happiness to you all...Raahei and I are blessed with a Boy baby this morning . Mom and Baby are Hale and Healthy."

He further wrote, "Dad is back to us after 11 months. Thank you all for Love." Fans and close friends of the couple from the industry are showering the newborn with blessings and love. Arav's father passed away last year in December due to multi-organ failure and cardiac arrest. The actor thinks dad has returned to him in the form of his newborn son.

Take a look at Arav's post below:

Aarav started his career as a model and went on to act in a few movies including Mani Ratnam's Ok Kanmani and Vijay Antony's Saithaan. He rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss season 1 hosted by Kamal Haasan.

He not only earned popularity but also emerged as the title winner of the reality show. He is currently working on his upcoming movie, Meendum Vaa Arugil Vaa.

Also Read: Shruti Haasan shares health update of Kamal Haasan post hospitalising due to COVID 19: He is recovering well