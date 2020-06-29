Bigg Boss Tamil fame Daniel Annie Pope and his wife Denisha are blessed with a baby boy

Bigg Boss Tamil fame Daniel Annie Pope and his wife Denisha welcomed their first child on June 28. Daniel took to Twitter and shared this amazing news with his fans.

Bigg Boss Tamil fame Daniel Annie Pope, popularly known as Danny, is currently in the best phase of his life. Two years after his marriage with longtime girlfriend Denish, the couple is blessed with a baby boy. Daniel Annie Pope recently took to Twitter and shared this amazing news with his fans. He also asked his fans to keep the newborn in their prayers. He tweeted, "We have been blessed with the most precious gift from the Almighty, our little baby boy! Please keep him in your prayers and bless him.- Daniel Denisha."

Soon after he shared about it on social media, fans and closed ones started showering love on the newborn and congratulated the new parents. Daniel and his wife got married in 2018 and it came as a huge surprise for many as they kept it under wraps. The actor later took to social media and revealed that he was forced to keep the special occasion under wraps due to personal reasons.

We have been blessed with the most precious gift from the Almighty, our little baby boy! Please keep him in your prayers and bless him.

- Daniel Denisha . — Daniel Annie Pope (@Danielanniepope) June 28, 2020

“I am extremely happy to introduce to all of you my beautiful kuttu as my wife Mrs. Denisha Daniel. We had a small register marriage. I was unable to share this beautiful moment of our life with you guys until now due to some family issues. We seek your well wishes and blessings as we start with our beautiful journey as husband and wife (sic),” Danny had shared with his fans while sharing a photo from the wedding in 2018.

Danny is known for playing humorous roles onscreen and has won hearts with his happy-go-lucky personality.

He shot to fame with a small role as Romba Sumar Moonji Kumaru in Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara (2013).

Congratulation to the lovely couple!

