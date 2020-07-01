Bigg Boss Tamil fame Ganesh Venkatram & wife Nisha celebrate daughter Samaira’s 1st birthday; SEE PICS

Ganesh Venkatram took to Instagram and shared a few beautiful family photos from Samaira's first birthday party. The actor also penned a note as he expressed his love for their little Princess.

Bigg Boss Tamil fame Ganesh Venkatram and his wife Nisha recently celebrated their daughter Samaira's first birthday at home. The couple decided to host a small birthday party at home due to lockdown. Though it was a small celebration at home with family, the couple made sure to make it a memorable one. Ganesh Venkatram took to Instagram and shared a few beautiful family photos from Samaira's first birthday party. The actor also penned a note as he expressed his love for their little Princess. One can see in the photos, Ganesh Venkatram and his wife Nisha cutting cake with the little birthday girl and it's too adorable.

Sharing a few photos, Ganesh wrote, "Happy first birthday my kutti Angel SAMAIRA...Everyday I ask myself, what can i offer you ....You are already boundless energy, boundless love, boundless innocence just waiting to FLY ...And then i realise, that every time you flap your wings...All i need to be is the gush of wind beneath them helping u rise high so that you can touch the SKY ...WIND BENEATH UR WINGS."

The actor also shared a video of him thanking his fans for showering his daughter with all the love and best wishes. He wrote, "Thank u so much for all your lovely wishes for SAMAIRA'S First Birthday. Sending u lots of Luv."

The adorable couple got married in 2015 after dating each other for a few years. They welcomed their first baby in 2019.

