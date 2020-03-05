Bigg Boss Tamil fame Gayathri Raghuram body shames Khushbu Sundar; Gets TROLLED

Gayathri Raghuram is known for controversies and she has once again hit the headlines over her comment on actress Khushbu Sundar.

Bigg Boss Tamil fame Gayathri Raghuram is known for controversies and she has once again hit the headlines over her comment on actress Khushbu Sundar. Gayathri body-shamed Khushbu after she trolled Narendra Modi's tweet on exiting social media. Khushbu, who will be seen next in Rajinikanth's upcoming film, tweeted, "Next Sunday, I plan to give up.. hmmmm... icecream." In reply, Gayathri Raghuram wrote, "Good kozhupu koraiyum," and now, she is being trolled for body-shaming Khushbu Sundar.

One of the Twitter users wrote, "its a kind of body shaming her..never do that." Last year in November, Gayathri Raghuram hit the headlines over her controversial remarks on VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan. Stating that the MP was speaking ill of Hindus, Gayathri Raghuram challenged him to meet at the Marina beach in Chennai. After this, the IT wing reported to Twitter and soon Gayatri's account was suspended.

Check out Gayathri Raghuram's tweet below:

its a kind of body shaming her..never do that — shifana rameez (@ShifanaRameez) March 3, 2020

As public personality, we need to adhere to certain social restraints in words usage.. — Swaminathan (@swams76) March 4, 2020

Actress Gayathri Raghuram is the daughter of popular choreographer Raghuram. The actress was in the news for all the wrong reasons even during her stay in the first season of Bigg Boss Tamil, hosted by Kamal Haasan. He fights with the housemates managed to bring her in the limelight.

