Bigg Boss Tamil fame Losliya quarantines herself on reaching Sri Lanka after her father's demise

Bigg Boss Tamil fame Losliya's father passed away last week and the news left the world of internet shocked. He took his last breath in Canada where he was working for ten days. Due to pandemic, it will take a few days more for the body to reach his home in Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, Losliya has reached Sri Lanka and has quarantined herself as per rules due to COVID-19. Losliya Mariyanesan left from Chennai to home and sadly, she can't be with her family for a few days until she completes her quarantine period.

Meanwhile, her friends and former co-contestants Fathima Babu, Vanitha Vijayakumar and Cheran took to social media and had expressed how devastated they were to hear the news. Vanitha Vijayakumar tweeted, "Even sadder to hearing the news of #LosliyaMariyanesan .cruel...I don't know how they are handling this...especially being he was the breadwinner and 3 daughters...very heartbroken.. life is too unpredictable...scary...I hope they can at least bring back his body in this time."

Losliya, who was a news presenter in Sri Lanka, rose to fame when she arrived in Chennai to take part in the third season of Bigg Boss Tamil. Her chemistry and romantic angle with Kavin in the house has set tongues wagging. She is now set to make her Tamil debut with the upcoming movie, Friendship. The film will also star cricketer Harbhajan Singh.

