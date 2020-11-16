Bigg Boss Tamil fame Losliya’s father Mariyanesan passes away; Twitterati condole his sudden demise

As the news of Losliya's father Mariyanesan surfaced online, condolence messages started pouring in on Twitter.

In what has come as an unexpected piece of shocking news, it was revealed that the father of Tamil Bigg Boss 3 fame Losliya’s father Mariyanesan passed away due to unknown reasons. As soon as the news surfaced online, Twitterati shared their condolence messages on the micro blogging website with photos of Mariyanesan. He shot to his fame after he entered the house during the freeze task. When it was not expected that he would enter the house as he was in Canada, he came and surprised everyone.

However, he showed his wrath to Losliya after entering the house after the love triangle that she was having with Kavin and Sakshi. He yelled at her and said he was not proud of what she was doing in the house and said that she did not treat director and co contestant Cheran with respect. However, he calmed down when she promised him that she will make him feel proud.

Sri Lankan television presenter Losliya Mariyanesan rose to fame after her appearance in Tamil reality show, Bigg Boss. She took part in the show’s third season, which was hosted by Kamal Haasan. Though ultimately Mugen Rao won the season, Losliya was one of the most contestants who managed to create a huge fan base during the course of the show. She will be acting as the leading lady in a Kollywood film titled Friendship, where she will be sharing the screen space with Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh.

