Bigg Boss Tamil fame Mahat Raghavendra's beautiful moments with Prachi Mishra from sangeet are all things love

Days after their wedding, Prachi Mishra has shared photos with Mahat Raghavendra from their sangeet and wedding ceremony.

Bigg Boss Tamil 2 fame Mahat Raghavendra tied the nuptial knot with his long-term girlfriend Prachi Mishra on February 1. The wedding was attended by their close friends and family members. Also spotted at the wedding was Silambarasan AKA STR and music composer Anirudh Ravichander. The photos of the newlyweds soon surfaced on social media and they looked adorable together. Now, days after their wedding, Prachi Mishra has shared some adorable moments from their sangeet and wedding ceremony. The former Miss India took to social media and shared photos clicked by Made in Mono photographers.

Sharing one of the beautiful moments with Mahat from their sangeet ceremony, Prachi wrote, "Mahat baby you were the show stealer and a show stopper what a performance and the fact that it was dedicated to me was just amazing and that feeling can’t be described in words Every time I think of it, I get #goosebumps." She also shared some of the priceless moments of their wedding. For one of the photos, Prachi captioned it, "This was my favourite moment I guess."

Mahat and Prachi got engaged last year, in 2019. After Mahat’s exit from the Bigg Boss house, the duo decided to take their relationship one step ahead. The official announcement was made by Mahat on April 17, 2019.

Sharing about the love of his life, Mahat, ahead of wedding wrote a beautiful piece on social media. Taking to Instagram, he wrote, “When someone asks me how it all began, I don’t really know what to say. It just happened and it just felt so right. You came into my life and made everything a little better. We have been through it all- learnt from the bad days and celebrated the good ones. And most importantly, only grown to understand each other better with every bit of it. To think that we are just a day away from being married, I feel lucky and blessed to have come a long way. I’ve enjoyed every day with you Prachi. And I am excited to see what the future holds for us. Even if we are lost in translation, I know we’ll have a good time! Thank you. I love you. Thank you FOR BEING YOU”.

Read More