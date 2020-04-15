Bigg Boss Tamil fame Meera Mitun looks glamorous in a bikini; Shares VIDEO from her photoshoot

Bigg Boss Tamil 3 fame Meera Mitun is grabbing all the attention for her glamorous look in a bikini. For a change, the model-actress has hit the headlines over her look for a magazine photoshoot.

This time, Meera Mitun, who rose to fame after she participated in Bigg Boss Tamil 3, is grabbing all the attention over her glamorous look in a bikini. For a change, the model-actress has hit the headlines over her look for a magazine photoshoot. Sharing the video on Instagram, Meera wrote, "The harder you work for something, the greater you will feel when you achieve it For the love of bollywood." One can see in the video, Meera flaunting her stunning look in a green bikini paired with a pastel colour jacket.

She accessorised her look with delicate neckpieces and hoops. The Bigg Boss fame completed her look with bright pink lip colour and straight hair. Meera Mitun is getting a lot of comments over her latest hot look that has taken social media by storm. Meera has managed to be in the news for some or other reason. Her controversial stints inside Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house were the talk of the town. From targetting Kamal Haasan to questioning Tamil Nadu Cyber police, Meera Mitun has hit the headlines for several controversial reasons.

Check out Meera Mitun's video below:

Also Read: Meera Mitun is SHOCKED as her photos are uploaded on adult sites; Asks 'What is TN Cyberbullying team doing?'

Earlier, Meera Mitun had accused Kamal Haasan of nepotism after he allegedly got her replaced in the film with Akshara Haasan. She tweeted saying, "So it's clear now that nepotism is at its peak in Kollywood. The clout of Kamal Haasan ensured I am out of this movie and his own daughter is cast in this movie. Also, (director) Naveen and producer T Siva, your double standards are exposed."

However, she deleted this post later for the reason well-known to her.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×