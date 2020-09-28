Bigg Boss Tamil fame Mugen Rao's debut with Veppam director titled Vettri

Touted to be a thriller drama, popular Indian model Anukreethy Vas will be seen playing as the female lead, while Kishore will be seen playing a key role.

Mugen Rao, who shot to his fame after his participation in the third season Tamil reality show Bigg Boss, is all set to make his debut film. The singer and lyricist will be joining hands with Veppam director Anjana Ali Khan, and the film has been officially titled Vettri. While announcing the film, the makers also shared a specially designed theme poster. Produced by Shirdi Productions, who is making their debut production venture, Mugen Rao's character name in the film will also be Vettri. Mugen will be seen playing an Engineering college student.

Touted to be a thriller drama, popular Indian model Anukreethy Vas will be seen playing as the female lead, while Kishore will be seen playing a key role. R Rathnavelu, who handled the camera for Rajinikanth's blockbuster film Enthiran, will crank the camera for Vettri too. Nivas K Prasanna has been roped in to compose the music for the film, while the editing is to be done by Anthony.

Mugen, who eventually became the title winner of Bigg Boss season - 3, captured the hearts of the audience with his charm and kindness. Though he received numerous criticisms for not having a control over his temperament, he slowly gained audiences’ love and he is one of the most famous contestants of the show. We will have to wait for the makers to know more official details about the film.

