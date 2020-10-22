  1. Home
Bigg Boss Tamil fame Mugen Rao's girlfriend shares unseen photos as she wishes him on birthday

Mugen Rao's girlfriend Yasmin has shared some unseen beautiful photos of them together along with a heartwarming note that is too cute for words.
Bigg Boss Tamil 3 fame and Malaysian actor-singer Mugen Rao recently turned a year older and fans across the country sent him wishes on social media. Mugen's close friends and family members also showered him with beautiful birthday wishes. However, one wish that caught everyone's attention was by is girlfriend Yasmin Nadiah. She shared some unseen beautiful photos of them together along with a heartwarming note that is too cute for words. 

Wishing him on Instagram, Yashmin wrote, "From buying groceries, building BBQ Pit, setting up mini nursery at home, cooking, watching movies, caring for each other and trying to work out ! It's been us, just being us! The fun of us doing silly stuffs, our family times and cuddles are definitely moments to cherish! It wouldn't have been anymore joyful especially during the pandemic without you! People say, home is what we make! To me, you are my home, and my adventure all at once! Just know that I appreciate you so much and ever grateful! The rest, I'll say it to you in person. Hehe..You have a thousand miles of journey ahead, and regardless what universe has for you, I'd never stop wishing the best for you and appreciating you! Happy Birthday Pappu." 

Check it out below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On the work front, Mugen Rao is all set for his big debut with director Anjana Ali Khan's film titled 'Vettri'. The first look poster of the film is already out and the makers are planning to start the shoot soon. 

