Bigg Boss Tamil fame Oviya celebrates her birthday today; Fans take social media by storm with wishes for her

Bigg Boss Tamil fame Oviya Helen turns a year older today (April 29) and fans of the actress have been showering her with sweet wishes on social media. Fans across the country are sending love and best wishes as she celebrates her 29th birthday today. Oviya has won millions of hearts and popularity through her strength and honesty in Kamal Haasan hosted Bigg Boss Tamil season one. Fans of the Malayalam beauty have made sure to make #HappyBirthdayOviya a top trend of the day on Twitter. Thala Ajith fans are also sending birthday wishes on behalf of their favourite star.

Twitter is flooded with photos and wishes for her. One of the Twitter users wrote, "#HappyBirthdayOviya we learnt a lot from this girl. Happy birthday our amazing." Another fan tweeted, "keep your smile,honesty,selfrespect,brave always with you. you told that don't believe anyone blindly.we want to say same thing to you.don't believe anyone.go to break all your strugless.comeback like a fire.all your haters will be vanished .#HappyBirthdayOviya."

Check out what fans have to say about Oviya on her birthday: #HappyBirthdayOviya

we learnt a lot from this girl.

Happy birthday our amazing girl.@OviyaaSweetz pic.twitter.com/uGqWCWD2SK — Shakthibarathi (@Shakthibarathi) April 29, 2020

keep your smile,honesty,selfrespect,brave always with you.

you told that don't believe anyone blindly.we want to say same thing to you.don't believe anyone.go to break all your strugless.comeback like a fire.all your haters will be vanished .#HappyBirthdayOviya pic.twitter.com/gKLDKKCLyG — Kavitha (@Kavitha1281) April 28, 2020

#HappyBirthdayOviya

your smile always gives happy to us.

Enjoy this great day with your beautiful smile.@OviyaaSweetz pic.twitter.com/xSfoVKDX5h — Shakthibarathi (@Shakthibarathi) April 29, 2020

Wow Instagram was filled with Common Dp Than Twitter ..

So happy to see that common dp got all over within 1 hour. #OviyaArmy #HappyBirthdayOviya pic.twitter.com/nGd247cZU8 — OviyaArmy (@oviyaasweetzs) April 28, 2020

Happy birthday @OviyaaSweetz After seeing your character in big boss Tamil you are stolen probably many men's heart including mine Oviya."I never saw a Queen in my life but I have seen you" That's enough for me! #Happybirthdayoviya — Arun (@ImArunVK12) April 28, 2020

Oviya has worked predominantly in the Tamil and Malayalam film industries. She made her breakthrough as an actress in Sarkunam's rural romantic comedy Kalavani (2010). She managed to stay at the top of her game. However, her career began to gradually decline after which she participated in Bigg Boss Tamil. he bounced back and managed to grab the headlines over her honesty and charm inside the house.

Her cordial relationship with fellow housemate and eventual winner Arav was the talk of the town. The stunner had also celebrated her birthday last year with Arav.

