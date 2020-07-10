  1. Home
Bigg Boss Tamil fame Oviya REACTS on not raising voice over social issues: I don't do drama in real life

Post lockdown, the Bigg Boss Tamil fame Oviya for the first time responded to the questions asked by her fans on Twitter.
Bigg Boss Tamil fame Oviya recently had a very honest and bold Twitter interaction with her fans. Oviya might be active on social media but she has hardly reacted to any of the ongoing situations in the country. Post lockdown, the Bigg Boss Tamil fame for the first time responded to the questions asked by her fans on Twitter. One her fans asked her, "Long time no tweets Oviya. Will you raise your voice on social issues going forward?" To this she replied, "No .. unless I get some power to screw the real culprits.. I dnt do drama in real life !" 

Post Bigg Boss, Oviya is undoubtedly the first and the most celebrated reality star in Tamil entertainment. She has earned a massive fan following over her stint in the reality show. Her personal as well professional life is always the talk of the town. Oviya recently also took some personal questions about her marriage and life. Another fan asked her, "Next release movie or marriage?" The actress replied that marriage is not on her list as of now. 

The actress is hardly following anyone on twitter and on being asked why she is not following anyone, she replied, "Not interested in others life." 

Check out her Tweets below: 

Helen Nelson, better known professionally by her stage name Oviya, she has featured in films like Pandiraj's Marina (2012), Moodar Koodam (2013) and Madha Yaanai Koottam (2013), Sundar C's Kalakalappu (2012) and the horror comedy Yaamirukka Bayamey (2014). 

