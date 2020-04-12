Bigg Boss Tamil fame Raiza Wilson shares an emotional video on her birthday; Harish Kalyan sends wishes

As its nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19, Raiza Wilson celebrated her birthday at home. Raiza’s close friend and her Bigg Boss Tamil co-contestant Harish Kalyan also wished her with a throwback picture.

Bigg Boss Tamil season one contestant Raiza Wilson celebrated her birthday on April 10 and the stunner received a lot of wishes from her fans on social media. Raiza Wilson also took to Twitter and thanked everyone for best wishes. As its nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19, Raiza celebrated her birthday at home and even cut the cake sent by her friend Divya Niranjan. She also shared a video and revealed that someone made her smile with his/her care.

Sharing the video, she captioned it, "I found the love I was looking for. Someone who remembered little things about me. Someone who made me smile. Someone who cared. Someone who loved. Someone who made an effort. Its YOU. I have never felt loved like this before. God bless you." (sic)

In the video, she says, "In times like these, it is in our hands to find joys in the smallest of things and to be able to share it with someone else is another joy altogether. I want to thank all my fans for texting me and posting pictures of me all day long. I could get through the day because of you. I feel so loved and blessed."

Check out the video below:

I found the love I was looking for. Someone who remembered little things about me. Someone who made me smile. Someone who cared. Someone who loved. Someone who made an effort. Its YOU Thankyou

I have never felt loved like this before god bless you pic.twitter.com/22hOjaho5p — Raiza Wilson (@raizawilson) April 11, 2020

Raiza’s close friend and Bigg Boss Tamil co-contestant Harish Kalyan also wished her with a throwback picture. He wrote, “Happy birthday @raizawilson. Have a fun filled / successful year ahead !! (sic)” Also, her other close friends Ganesh Venkatram and Aishwarya Lekshmi sent her wishes on social media.

Check it out below:

Happy birthday @raizawilson Have a fun filled / successful year ahead !! pic.twitter.com/fwbQvhXNA5 — Harish kalyan (@iamharishkalyan) April 10, 2020

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More