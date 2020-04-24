X
Bigg Boss Tamil fame Raiza Wilson shares her new pierced look; Twitterati go berserk with hilarious memes

Raiza Wilson recently shared a photo of her in pierced look and it is going viral on social media. One can see in the picture, Raiza Wilson flaunting her new makeover and those three piercing rings on her eyebrows are grabbing everyone's attention.
Bigg Boss Tamil season one contestant Raiza Wilson is grabbing all the attention over her latest photos on social media. The stunner recently shared a photo of her in pierced look and it is going viral on social media. One can see in the picture, Raiza Wilson flaunting her new makeover and those three piercing rings on her eyebrows are grabbing everyone's attention. While we don't know if she has got permanent piercing but Twitterati are going berserk. Fans are sharing hilarious memes in the comments. Many are even sending love over her stunning avatar, however, a few have got funny reactions to it. 

As it is nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19, celebrities have been sharing photos and videos of them doing various activities at home. Many expected Raiza to share videos of her cooking food. However, to everyone's surprise, she shared a glimpse of her new look and we are totally loving it. Check out tweets below and share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Raiza Wilson recently celebrated her birthday at home. She took to social media and thanked everyone for best wishes. As its nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19, Raiza celebrated her birthday at home and even cut the cake sent by her friend Divya Niranjan. She also shared a video and revealed that someone made her smile with his/her care. 

Sharing the video, she captioned it, "I found the love I was looking for. Someone who remembered little things about me. Someone who made me smile. Someone who cared. Someone who loved. Someone who made an effort. Its YOU. I have never felt loved like this before. God bless you." (sic)

