Bigg Boss Tamil fame Sakshi Agarwal deletes her Tik Tok account as she pledges to boycott Chinese products

Bigg Boss Tamil fame Sakshi Agarwal took to twitter days after India-China face-off and has pledged to boycott Chinese products.

20 Indian soldiers were killed in a clash with Chinese troops recently at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh. Telangana soldier Colonel Santosh Babu who joined the Indian Army in 2004 was also killed in the India-China clash. A lot of celebs took to social media and paid tribute to martyrs who lost their lives and sacrificed for the country. Bigg Boss Tamil fame Sakshi Agarwal also took to twitter days after and has pledged to boycott Chinese products.

The actress took to Twitter and shared that she pledges to boycott Chinese products. Sakshi tweeted, "We are a Country of Peace , But China is taking advantage of that & is trying to take away ,what belongs to us . HereBy I pledge to #BoycottChineseProduct #BoycottChina & won't be doing any Chinese Endorsements.Deleting my TikTok account Where I have 218k Followers and 1M+ Hearts."

Check out Sakshi's tweet below:

We are a Country of Peace , But China is taking advantage of that & is trying to take away ,what belongs to us . HereBy I pledge to #BoycottChineseProduct #BoycottChina & won't be doing any Chinese Endorsements.Deleting my TikTok account Where I have 218k Followers and 1M+ Hearts pic.twitter.com/qDpfLOYsC6 — Sakshi Agarwal (@ssakshiagarwal) June 20, 2020

Also Read: Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant Sakshi Agarwal gorges on some dark chocolate; Says 'come let's fall in love'

Recently, actor Nikhil Siddartha also requested everyone to boycott Chinese apps including Tik Tok. He wrote, "3 Indians including our BraveHeart Colonel B Santosh Babu from Suryapet district Telangana was Martyred in conflict at #IndiaChinaBorder...Blood Is Boiling with Anger at this arrogant act from China. They will be slippered in the face. BOYCOTT CHINESE GOODS starting with tiktok."

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×