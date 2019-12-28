Bigg Boss Tamil fame Sakshi Agarwal dons a swimsuit and breaks the internet; Check out the viral picture

Sakshi agarwal, who was seen in the third season of Tamil reality show Bigg Boss, shared her picture in swimsuit on social media. It instantly went viral and her fans are sharing it across all social media platforms.

Sakshi Agarwal, who rose to fame after her participation in the third season of Tamil reality show, Bigg Boss, has taken the internet by storm after she shared her photo in which she was wearing a swimsuit. The actor shared the photo on her social media account and it instantly became viral. Currently, she is on a break from her work and she has gone on a holiday in Goa. Sakshi was seen sharing screen space with a couple of big names from Kollywood, including Rajinikanth and Ajith Kumar.

It goes without saying that she looks sizzling in the solid blue unikini. The moment the picture was shared, it received many positive comments on Instagram and Facebook. She styled the unikini with cool sunglasses. As far as the actor’s career in the entertainment industry is concerned, she started as a model before making her acting debut. Her first film was with Nayanthara and Arya in Atlee Kumar's Raja Rani in 2013. Thereafter, she has been part of many megahit films in supporting roles. She was seen in Rajinikanth's Kaala and Ajith Kumar's Viswasam.

In the reality show, it will be fair to say that Sakshi Agarwal literally owned the show until her eviction. Her bittersweet relationship with co-contestant Kavin was the focus point of the whole season. She stayed in the house for seven weeks. Meanwhile, Sakshi Agarwal will be seen sharing screen space with Laxmi Raai starrer Cinderella. She will also play a key role in GV Prakash Kumar's Aayiram Jenmangal.

